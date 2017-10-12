Watch Linkin Park’s Carpool Karaoke Episode

Days before frontman Chester Bennington’s death, Linkin Park filmed an episode of Carpool Karaoke, the standalone Apple Music series based on the popular Late Late Show segment. It wasn’t entirely clear whether the session would be released, with Carpool Karaoke creator James Corden saying the choice was up to Bennington’s family. Apparently they gave the okay, and today Linkin Park released the episode, which is dedicated to Bennington’s memory, as a free stream on Facebook.

The ride is hosted by comedian Ken Jeong, a self-professed Linkin Park fanatic. On the surface, it’s the usual Carpool antics: a little of OutKast’s “Hey Ya,” Linkin Park classics “Numb” and “In the End,” a dance session, and some regular karaoke with a woman Jeong pulls off the sidewalk. Bennington appears to be in good spirits and talks about his kids, which makes the whole thing even sadder. Watch below.

