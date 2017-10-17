Watch Bon Iver Perform “8 (circle)” To a Single Fan

Music production company La Blogothèque has debuted a video series titled “One2One,” which features a musician performing in an intimate space for one person. The inaugural video is with Bon Iver (aka Justin Vernon), who played for a hand-picked fan at last year’s Michelberger Music show during Funkhaus in Berlin.

Facing a seated young woman (who was led into the room without knowing who was performing for her) Vernon performs a beautiful—and rather claustrophobic—rendition of his song “8 (circle)” from his most recent album 22, A Million.

Vernon recently added a slew of new dates to his U.S. tour. Read our review of 22, A Million here and watch the one-on-one performance below.