Video: Zola Jesus – “Siphon”

Zola Jesus has released a new video for “Siphon,” a moving, life-affirming anthem off of her new album Okovi. She filmed the video in collaboration with director Zia Anger while in upstate New York for the Basilica Soundscape festival last month. Surrounded by the lush scenery of the Hudson Valley, Zola Jesus stares piercingly into the distance as she sings about bringing a friend back from the brink of suicide: “‘Cause we’d rather clean the blood of a living man / We’d hate to see you give into these cold, dark nights inside your head.” By the final refrain of “Won’t let you bleed out, can’t let you bleed out,” she is drenched in blood that rains down from the sky. Watch the video below.