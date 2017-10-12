Video: Thundercat – “Show You The Way” ft. Kenny Loggins and Michael McDonald

Thundercat has released a video for “Show You the Way,” the single from his February LP Drunk featuring soft-rock giants Kenny Loggins and Michael McDonald. The new video, directed by Katarzyna Sawicka and Carlos Lopez Estrada, is a sequel to the clip for 2015’s “Them Changes” that follows a depressed, armless, self-taught samurai as he undergoes treatment at a wellness clinic. Meanwhile, Thundercat, Kenny Loggins, and Michael McDonald appear against a green screen of the cloudy sky, somewhat-creepily mouthing along to the words and performing.

Thundercat is preparing to finish his North American run of shows in Los Angeles, before embarking on a European tour. Watch the “Show You the Way” video below, and read our March interview with Thundercat here.