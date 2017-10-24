Video: The Weather Station – “You and I (On the Other Side of the World)”

The Weather Station’s self-titled fourth album, out earlier this month, is a subtle gem, full of literary folk-rock songs that move with the ease and occasional ferocity of autumn winds. The Ontario band has released a string of compelling music videos to accompany the record, starting with “Thirty” and “Kept It All to Myself” (the latter of which SPIN premiered in September). The latest is “You and I (On the Other Side of the World),” which shows songwriter and bandleader Tamara Lindeman taking in the funnel cake stands and prizewinning produce at a sleepy state or county fair. Watch it below.