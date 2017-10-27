Video: Rhye – “Taste”

Indie R&B outfit Rhye have released the video for their new track,”Taste.” The video consists of a single black and white photograph of a woman’s exposed back and a curved, leafless tree. The grainy photograph slowly zooms back and forth, giving it a slight vibration effect.

“Taste” follows the two-sided singles Please/Summer Days that were released in July. This is the LA duo’s first new material since their 2013 album Woman. Rhye recently announced an international tour beginning in February 2018.

Watch “Taste” below: