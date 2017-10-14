Video: Null + Void – “Where I Wait” ft. Dave Gahan

Depeche Mode singer Dave Gahan provides guest vocals on “Where I Wait,” the latest track from his friend and longtime collaborator Kurt Uenala. Uenala is about to release Cryosleep, his debut album under the solo moniker Null + Void, and today he’s shared the video for its Gahan-featuring lead single. Direced by Tim Saccenti, the clip matches the song’s dark, thumping electropop with creepy horror/scifi imagery. Watch and listen below.

Cryosleep is out 11/3 on Hfn Music. Pre-order it here.

This article originally appeared on Stereogum.