Ty Dolla $ign has released another track from his upcoming Beach House 3 album, coming on October 27. “Ex” is a team-up with one of his oldest and most reliable collaborators, YG. Ty has previously released the singles the Jeremih collaboration “Dawsin’s Breek,” “Love You Better”and the reggae-tinged “So Am I” from Beach House 3. Listen to “Ex,” a sunny, disco-adjacent jam, below.