Burial dropped the standout single “Rodent” last month and now, the producer has returned with announcement of another two-track 12″ out October 27 via NonPlus Records. His first release away from his home on Hyperdub since 2015’s Temple Sleeper with Keysound, Pre Dawn/Indoors continues the producer’s jacking return to the dancefloor, now with frenzied breakbeats and piercing pitched-up samples. Check it out below.