Twiggy Ramirez Responds To Rape and Abuse Allegations

Guitarist Twiggy Ramirez, born Jeordie White, was dismissed from Marilyn Manson’s band this week following allegations of rape and assault made against him. Jessicka Addams, member of punk band Jack Off Jill and White’s former girlfriend, detailed her accusations of abusive behavior from White while they were involved in the early 1990s in a Facebook post on Friday.

Now White, who has also played with Nine Inch Nails and A Perfect Circle in the past, has issued his first public response to Addams’ allegations:

I have only recently been made aware of these allegations from over 20 years ago. I do not condone non-consensual sex of any kind . I will be taking some time to spend with my family and focus on maintaining my several years of sobriety. If i have caused anyone pain i apologize and truly regret it.

Before dismissing White from the band, Manson claimed that he “knew nothing about these allegations until very recently” and said that he was “saddened by Jessicka’s obvious distress” in a statement.

