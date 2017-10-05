Video: Tove Lo – “Disco Tits”

Swedish-born pop singer Tove Lo’s recent single “Disco Tits” is a strange one, not least because it features a odd-sounding sample of an androgynous voice (“I say hi, you say hi, we stay high / You look so pretty, yeah”). From this day forward, you’ll be unable to hear that sample without picturing a fuzzy yellow Muppet who wears human clothes and is surprisingly DTF, because that’s who plays Tove Lo’s love interest in the new “Disco Tits” video. They meet on the set of a talk show, where Tove Lo tells the puppet about her upcoming album Blue Lips, and before long they’re hitting the road and rolling at the club.

Blue Lips—full title Blue Lips [lady wood phase II]—is expected out in November from Island Records. It’s the follow-up to last October’s Lady Wood. Watch “Disco Tits” below. It’s, um, technically safe for work.