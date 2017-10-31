Listen to a Player Piano Version of Tom Waits’ “Innocent When You Dream” From Banksy’s Walled Off Hotel Lobby

Tom Waits recorded an instrumental version of his song “Innocent When You Dream” for a player piano situated in the lobby of Banksy’s Walled Off Hotel. The new installation is located by the wall that separates Palestine and Israel to mark the 100 year anniversary of Britain’s colonization of Palestine. Waits shared a video of the player piano via Facebook along with a brief message. Watch/read below.

Tom Waits recorded an instrumental version of his well known song, “Innocent When You Dream” for the player piano in the lobby of artist Banksy’s Walled Off Hotel, which is located in the shadow of the wall separating Palestine from Israel. To mark the 100 year anniversary of Britain’s former colonization of Palestine and its disastrous consequences, Banksy has mixed opulence and dystopia with his desire to highlight the daily lives and art of Palestinians. The Irish are no strangers to strife and division, and Waits selected this Irish tinged waltz because of its lyrical and wistful mix of regret and dreams for a world without walls.

This article originally appeared on Stereogum.