Bob Dylan, Ringo Starr, Ezra Koenig, Chuck D, and More Remember Tom Petty

Iconic singer and guitarist Tom Petty passed away last night following the decision to remove him from life support, after he went into cardiac arrest on Sunday. Many musicians have taken to social media to profess their love for the late rock legend.

Bob Dylan (via Rolling Stone):

“It’s shocking, crushing news. I thought the world of Tom. He was a great performer, full of the light, a friend, and I’ll never forget him.”

Down here on E Street, we’re devastated and heartbroken over the death of Tom Petty. Our hearts go out to his family and bandmates. — Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) October 3, 2017

I’ve always felt a deep kinship with his music. A great songwriter and performer, whenever we saw each other… — Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) October 3, 2017

…it was like running into a long lost brother. Our world will be a sadder place without him.

– Bruce Springsteen — Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) October 3, 2017

in the video, when he's watching the skaters & sings "I wanna free fall out into nothing/ I wanna leave this world for a while" – kills me pic.twitter.com/lsaUAU3Xwi — Ezra Koenig (@arzE) October 2, 2017

“Very sad to say goodbye to Tom Petty, he was a kind and generous man, an excellent musician…" – pg. In full https://t.co/Wd4Amhqm2M pic.twitter.com/fLVzrXjpOs — Peter Gabriel (@itspetergabriel) October 3, 2017

My first CD was 'Full Moon Fever'… my first live performances were strumming a tennis racket while singing along. Tom Petty forever. — Laura Jane Grace (@LauraJaneGrace) October 2, 2017

tom petty changed my life. there is a reference to him in everything i've ever written. i love his work and life. — jackantonoff (@jackantonoff) October 2, 2017

I've just heard the news about Tom petty….I can't fully comprehend this news. Tom petty was everything to me. I'm devastated. — lanzo (@babyhaim) October 2, 2017

RIP Tom Petty

Thank you for giving so much, a lifetime of inspiration and love. Your music has changed this world for the better. pic.twitter.com/jZsjIN5Xu3 — Ryan Adams (@TheRyanAdams) October 2, 2017

Tom Petty. One of the greatest songwriters of our generation.Thank you for ALL the music.Prayers to your family & band members.#RIPTomPetty — Nikki Sixx (@NikkiSixx) October 2, 2017

Damn ….Tom Petty I remember standing backstage w him & he tells me 'Go Get Em at a. Presentation #rockAnointed — Chuck D (@MrChuckD) October 2, 2017

Name dropping Mr Tom Petty in this @PublicEnemyFTP 2007 song and video a Long And Whining Road .. pic.twitter.com/OnQGn3trDc — Chuck D (@MrChuckD) October 2, 2017

I'm crushed…

Praying for all those affected by Vegas last night.

And now the loss of one of my great influences Tom Petty today.

-JBJ pic.twitter.com/inkGqbMvD1 — Bon Jovi (@BonJovi) October 2, 2017

What a horrid day for our country, music fans and music itself. RIP Tom Petty. His songs are always good medicine. Love to his family. — josh groban (@joshgroban) October 2, 2017

What a day for weeping. Los Vegas. Puerto Rico. Tom Petty. Etc. etc. etc. — St. Vincent (@st_vincent) October 2, 2017

My ❤️ goes out to all the people affected by the horrible shooting in Las Vegas, & to family,friends & fans of Tom Petty, of which I'm one. — Carole King (@Carole_King) October 2, 2017

Sending love to Tom Petty and his family at this difficult time. — Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) October 2, 2017

I can't believe we have lost Tom Petty on this already horrible day. My love to his wife & children and the entire Heartbreaker family. — Peter Frampton (@peterframpton) October 2, 2017

Man this cannot be happening. Not Tom Petty please. Our deepest love and condolences to his family and band. A brother and true believer. — Stevie Van Zandt (@StevieVanZandt) October 2, 2017

God bless Tom Petty peace and love to his family I’m sure going to miss you Tom 😎✌️🌟💖🎶🎵🎶☮️ pic.twitter.com/CktFyhBdxT — #RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) October 2, 2017

I loved Tom Petty and I covered his songs because I wanted know what it felt like to fly.

“you belong somewhere you feel free.”

💔 — John Mayer (@JohnMayer) October 2, 2017

Tom Petty gone? That’s just so wrong. What a bad day this has been, in so many ways. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) October 2, 2017

.@TomPetty… I love you so much. You are in my prayers. — Sheryl Crow (@SherylCrow) October 2, 2017

The only song I covered on record was by the great @tompetty His music will never die. #TomPetty #Refugee — Melissa Etheridge (@metheridge) October 2, 2017

Oh man Tom Petty is gone. He was really great. He will be missed. Thoughts and prayers go to his family right now. RIP — Cyndi Lauper (@cyndilauper) October 2, 2017

I am so grateful for Tom Petty's music.

Feels selfish to want more, but I always will. Rest in peace. https://t.co/EBOt6J38zx — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) October 2, 2017

Tom Petty was one of the biggest inspirations for me as a musician. This one will hurt for a long time. Truly one of the sweetest people on earth. Rest In Peace brother. — nathan followill (@doctorfollowill) October 2, 2017

This hurts so much. Crying my eyes out all the way back to Nashville. I love you @tompetty 💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/tn4TyAw3bu — Margo Price (@MissMargoPrice) October 2, 2017

“Don’t it feel like tonight might never be again..” pic.twitter.com/zY4qrzndPg — greg dulli (@MrGregDulli) October 2, 2017

Free Falling was the first (and one of the only) songs I learned on the guitar. Massive influence. What a day 🙁 — win butler (@DJWindows98) October 2, 2017

So sad. Thank you for all the family singalong road trips. So many fond memories with my family and your music. X https://t.co/Ag3wb84Dso — Sharon Van Etten (@sharonvanetten) October 2, 2017

We miss you already Tom Petty. A true Heartbreaker 🖤 — matty (@Truman_Black) October 2, 2017

Like many of you – his music got me through some of the hardest and best times in my life. Farewell sir 🙁 — william tyler (@williamtylertn) October 2, 2017

man i really love tom petty. + i hate guns. + please donate time/$$$ to puerto rico and virgin islands. oh + neil young better live forever — Cloud Nothings (@cloudnothings) October 2, 2017

So saddened to hear of @tompetty passing. He's was such sweet person to us and a once in a lifetime artist. — Cage The Elephant (@CageTheElephant) October 2, 2017