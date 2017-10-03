News \
Bob Dylan, Ringo Starr, Ezra Koenig, Chuck D, and More Remember Tom Petty
Iconic singer and guitarist Tom Petty passed away last night following the decision to remove him from life support, after he went into cardiac arrest on Sunday. Many musicians have taken to social media to profess their love for the late rock legend.
Bob Dylan (via Rolling Stone):
“It’s shocking, crushing news. I thought the world of Tom. He was a great performer, full of the light, a friend, and I’ll never forget him.”
I’ve always felt a deep kinship with his music. A great songwriter and performer, whenever we saw each other…
— Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) October 3, 2017
…it was like running into a long lost brother. Our world will be a sadder place without him.
– Bruce Springsteen
— Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) October 3, 2017
God bless Tom Petty peace and love to his family I’m sure going to miss you Tom 😎✌️🌟💖🎶🎵🎶☮️ pic.twitter.com/CktFyhBdxT
— #RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) October 2, 2017