Report: Tom Petty Taken Off Life Support After Hospitalization

Tom Petty was found unconscious, not breathing, and in full cardiac arrest Sunday night, and was subsequently hospitalized, TMZ is reporting. The iconic 66-year-old rock songwriter was in critical condition when he was found, according to TMZ’s sources, and his current condition is unknown.

EMTs rushed Petty from his home in Malibu to the UCLA Santa Monica Hospital, where he was reportedly placed on life support. Petty recently played a three-night run at the Hollywood Bowl, wrapping up a five-month tour of the U.S. TMZ spoke with representatives of Petty’s who were “clearly upset,” but did not give specifics of his condition.

Update (3:30): TMZ is now reporting that Petty was taken off of life support because he was showing no brain activity at the hospital.