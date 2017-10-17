Tom Petty Laid to Rest During Private Ceremony at California Yoga Retreat

Tom Petty was laid to rest in a private ceremony that took place yesterday at Pacific Palisades, California’s Self-Realization Fellowship Lake Shrine. The center is a known yoga retreat as well as where the funeral for shamanic Beatles great George Harrison, who died in 2001, was held. Harrison and Petty were bandmates in the short-lived Traveling Wilburys, a supergroup that also included Bob Dylan, the late Roy Orbison, and Jeff Lynne. Petty died of cardiac arrest on October 22, 2016 in Los Angeles, and was 66 at the time.

While the ceremony was private and closed to the public, Petty’s daughter AnnaKim Violette Petty posted multiple photos of the service on her Instagram.

See some of them below, and read our tribute to the rock legend here.

Celebrate life💜 A post shared by @inviteloveinvitelove on Oct 16, 2017 at 3:49pm PDT

💛⚡️🇺🇸 A post shared by @inviteloveinvitelove on Oct 16, 2017 at 3:51pm PDT

Dark shadows💜 A post shared by @inviteloveinvitelove on Oct 16, 2017 at 4:24pm PDT