Watch Tom Petty Perform “American Girl” As the Final Song at His Last Concert
Tom Petty died last night at the age of 66. Just last week, he finished up an extensive tour celebrating the 40th Anniversary of his debut record with The Heartbreakers. The band closed the 53-date tour at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on September 25, ending the night with one of his most beloved hits, “American Girl.” It would be the final song of his final performance, and you can watch it here via Rolling Stone.