Watch the Shins Play “Cherry Hearts” On James Corden

Earlier this year, the Shins came back with Heartworms, their first album in five years. And last night, they paid a visit to James Corden’s Late Late Show, where the James Mercer looked genuinely shocked to get a whoop from the crowd when he started singing. The band played the synthy, ingratiating Heartworms track “Cherry Hearts,” and you can watch their performance below.

Heartworms is out now on Columbia. You’ve got to figure that the band taped their Corden appearance before the Tom Petty news hit; they seem like exactly the sort of band who would’ve marked the occasion with a Petty cover.

The article originally appeared on Stereogum.