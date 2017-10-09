News \
Watch the National Cover The Ramones’ “The KKK Took My Baby Away”
During their performance at Forest Hills Stadium in Queens Friday night, The National paid tribute to the neighborhood’s most famous punk rockers, The Ramones. Frontman Matt Berninger recounted a rumor he had heard about Joey Ramone, in which the punk singer lost a love interest to none other than Donald Trump. Berninger clarified that their cover was “for Joey, not for that dick,” before launching into a rousing cover of “The KKK Took My Baby Away.” Watch a fan-produced video of the performance below.