Watch The National Perform Sleep Well Beast Tracks on Jools Holland
The National was just one of several big-name guests on BBC’s Later…With Jools Holland last night. According to Bryce and Aaron Dessner’s Instagrams, the band spent most of yesterday jamming on (and to) songs by the late Tom Petty, but the band didn’t whip out a “Damaged by Love” cover last night. Instead, Matt Berninger and the gang passionately ran down “The System Dreams in Total Darkness” and “Day I Die” from their September album Sleep Well Beast. The band is touring in Europe at the moment, and has covered Talking Heads, New Order, and Queen at recent shows. Watch their BBC performance below.