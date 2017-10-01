The Killers’ Wonderful Wonderful Debuts at No. 1

Over 13 years since they scored their first hit with Hot Fuss, Vegas veterans The Killers have earned their first number one album with Wonderful Wonderful, as Billboard reports. The release has so far earned 118,000 album units in the week between September 22 and September 28. 111,000 of these units represent traditional album sales, either in physical media or as digital downloads.

The album unseats Foo Fighters’ Concrete and Gold, which held the spot last week, and follows Killers’ full-lengths Battle Born, which charted at No. 3 in 2012, as well as Sam’s Town, which was previously their highest charting release at the No. 2 spot in 2006. Watch the band take the stage last week on Colbert to perform cuts from the new album and revisit our cover story on the acclaimed band.