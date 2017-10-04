The Killers’ Brandon Flowers Shares Statement on Las Vegas Shooting: “I’m Devastated for My Community”

On Sunday, a gunman opened fire at Las Vegas’ Route 91 Harvest Festival, killing 59 people and injuring approximately 515 people. The Killers are from Las Vegas, and today, Brandon Flowers shared a statement about the attack. “My heart swells when I hear the stories of people putting their lives on the line to help each other—defying the stereotypes of what people say Las Vegas is all about,” he wrote. “We’re all long lost brothers and sisters. I miss my town, I miss my mom, I miss these victims I didn’t even know, but I look forward to getting together with you real soon to keep their memory alive.” Find his full statement below.

