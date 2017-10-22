Watch Tegan And Sara Play The Con Deep Cut For The First Time In 9 Years

Tegan And Sara’s The Con turned 10 years old over the summer, and in honor of that anniversary, the duo just released a star-studded tribute covers album and embarked on a tour celebrating the LP. They performed The Con in its entirety at the tour kickoff in San Diego last night, and that means that they played deep cuts like “Floorplan” and “Are You Ten Years Ago” live for the first time in nine years. Watch their performance of the latter below and revisit our review of the recent The Con X cover album.

This article originally appeared on Stereogum.