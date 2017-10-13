Tears For Fears Announce Greatest Hits Compilation, Release First New Song in 13 Years

British synth-pop gods Tears For Fears have announced a greatest hits collection, Tears For Fears Rule The World, which also includes their first new recordings in 13 years. The new-wave duo of Roland Orzabal and Curt Smith shot to the top of the pop charts in 1985 with a pair of Billboard 100 number one hits, “Shout” and “Everybody Rules the World.” The greatest hits album will include all the nostalgic tracks you’d expect, plus two new songs: “Stay” and “I Love You But I’m Lost.”

Tears For Fears Rule The World drops on November 10 from UMe. In the meantime, stream “I Love You But I’m Lost” and check out the tracklist for the compilation below:

Tears For Fears Rule The World- Tracklist

01 “Everybody Wants To Rule The World”

02 “Shout”

03 “I Love You But I’m Lost”

04 “Mad World”

05 “Sowing The Seeds Of Love”

06 “Advice For The Young At Heart”

07 “Head Over Heels”

08 “Woman In Chains”

09 “Change”

10 “Stay”

11 “Pale Shelter”

12 “Mothers Talk”

13 “Break It Down Again”

14 “I Believe”

15 “Raoul And The Kings Of Spain”

16 “Closest Thing To Heaven”