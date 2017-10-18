Would You Believe Taylor Swift Is Planning to Air Some Personal Grievances?

In the absence of more substantial Taylor Swift material, Us Weekly is speaking to some anonymous insiders who may or may not know anything you and I don’t already. According to these people, Swift’s upcoming album Reputation is stacked with songs that “chronicle” her many public disputes, including those with Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Katy Perry, and Calvin Harris. How will the platinum-selling superstar mete out petty revenge? Both ways, according to Us:

“It will be across multiple songs, somewhat cryptically,” explains the Swift source, “but also obvious.” (Another insider dubs her lyrics “totally on point.”)

New boyfriend Joe Alwyn is rumored to only merit one mention. It’s not clear if that mention is the one apparent on “…Ready For It?,” a song that’s already been out for more than five weeks. Reputation is further reported to be Swift’s “most experimental work yet in terms of sound,” which, again, have you heard these bad singles? “She’s definitely coming for the Grammys,” continues the source, speaking of the singer who filmed herself clutching a Grammy in her latest video. If only it weren’t so cryptic, it might just be obvious.