New Music \
Talib Kweli, Hurray for the Riff Raff, and More Unite for Puerto Rico Benefit Album
A sonically diverse coterie of artists featuring Talib Kweli, Ana Tijoux, Hurray for the Riff Raff, and Downtown Boys has united on ¡Viva Puerto Rico!, a compilation album which will raise funds for the hardest hit areas of Puerto Rico post-Maria.
“Music as a form of resistance and resilience runs deep in our Puerto Rican culture and history,” album organizer Taina Asili said in a statement. “Gathering musicians together to do something to support those rebuilding from the hurricane is an act I take as a continuation of our ancestral legacy.”
One hundred percent of proceeds from the compilation’s sales will go directly to MariaFund.org, a fund organized solely by Puerto Ricans on the island and of the diaspora. Funds will go to support immediate relief and rebuilding in the island’s most vulnerable areas.
Listen to the compilation below, and buy it on Bandcamp.