Talib Kweli, Hurray for the Riff Raff, and More Unite for Puerto Rico Benefit Album

A sonically diverse coterie of artists featuring Talib Kweli, Ana Tijoux, Hurray for the Riff Raff, and Downtown Boys has united on ¡Viva Puerto Rico!, a compilation album which will raise funds for the hardest hit areas of Puerto Rico post-Maria.

“Music as a form of resistance and resilience runs deep in our Puerto Rican culture and history,” album organizer Taina Asili said in a statement. “Gathering musicians together to do something to support those rebuilding from the hurricane is an act I take as a continuation of our ancestral legacy.”

One hundred percent of proceeds from the compilation’s sales will go directly to MariaFund.org, a fund organized solely by Puerto Ricans on the island and of the diaspora. Funds will go to support immediate relief and rebuilding in the island’s most vulnerable areas.