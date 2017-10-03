Video: Talib Kweli – “Heads Up Eyes Open” ft. Rick Ross and Yummy Bingham

Talib Kweli has released a video for his track “Heads Up, Wide Open,” featuring Rick Ross and vocalist Yummy Bingham. The video, directed by Chris Smith, features the three musicians spitting their verses in front of desolate urban backdrops: empty warehouses, rooftops, tunnels. The film’s narrative follows a father and son as they lead secret, separate lives: the father leaves for his 9-to-5 office job while the son pursues a life of crime. In a statement, Kweli described the concept behind the video:

“When I was on Rawkus, there was a guy working there named Headqcouterz, a good friend of DJ Premier, whose spirit was so beautiful that he would brighten any room he would enter. He lost his life years ago, but there was one thing he used to say each and every time he said goodbye – ‘Heads Up, Eyes Open.’ This phrase has stuck with me and become a guide thru my career and life. Produced by J. Rhodes, ‘Heads Up, Eyes Open’ is a song dedicated to the memory of Headqcourterz. It is a song about how faith informs the way an artist moves and creates. It was a pleasure to be joined by Rick Ross and Yummy Bingham, two of my favorite artists.”

The song appears on Kweli’s upcoming LP, Radio Silence, due out November 17.

Watch the video below, via Rolling Stone.