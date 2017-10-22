SZA is Working on an Album with Mark Ronson and Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker

Over the summer, Mark Ronson and Tame Impala frontman Kevin Parker unveiled a new collaboration with SZA during their DJ set at Governors Ball and now, it seems that there’s more new music from the trio on the way. As a new interview with the Los Angeles Times now points out, SZA has in fact recorded a whole collaborative album with the musicians.

“People grapple with labeling me as hip-hop, R&B or pop, and it’s interesting to me. I’m just making music,” she said in the interview. “I listen to Stevie Nicks. I love classical jazz. I love folk. I love rap. I love Modest Mouse. I’m making an album with Tame Impala and Mark Ronson. When you try to label it, you remove the option for it to be limitless. It diminishes the music.”

It really has been a huge year for SZA, but maybe there’s more to come from the breakout vocalist. No details yet on the album’s title or a potential release date, but if it’s anything like her recent collaborations with Lorde and Maroon 5, I’d say we’re in for something pretty sweet. Read her full interview with the Los Angeles Times here.