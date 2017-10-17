Superchunk – “Break the Glass” & “Mad World”

It’s been four years since indie lifers Superchunk released their last album, the very good I Hate Music. It turns out, of course, that they don’t. The band has steadily released new music this year, and today brings us a new single, “Break the Glass,” as well as a cover of Corrosion of Conformity’s “Mad World.”

You can stream and/or buy the songs—digitally or physically—below, with all proceeds going to the Southern Poverty Law Center. (The band’s feelings on Donald Trump are well known.)