Listen to a New Song From the Stranger Things Season 2 Soundtrack

Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein, of the synth band S U R V I V E, have released the tracklist for the Stranger Things Season 2 soundtrack and shared the lead song, “Walkin’ in Hawkins.”

The 80’s revivalist sci-fi hit returns to Netflix on October 27. The soundtrack will be digitally released on October 20 via Invada and Lakeshore, with CD, vinyl, and cassette releases to follow. Stream “Walkin’ in Hawkins” and check out the tracklist below:

Stranger Things Season 2 Tracklist

01 Walkin’ in Hawkins

02 Home

03 Eulogy

04 On the Bus

05 Presumptuous

06 Eight Fifteen

07 The First Lie

08 Scars

09 I Can Save Them

10 Descent Into the Rift

11 Chicago

12 Looking for a Way Out

13 Birth / Rescue

14 In the Woods

15 Digging

16 Symptoms

17 Eggo in the Snow

18 Soldiers

19 Choices

20 Never Tell

21 She Wants Me to Find Her

22 Shouldn’t Have Lied

23 It’s a Trap

24 Crib

25 The Return

26 Escape

27 We Go Out Tonight

28 Connect the Dots

29 The Hub

30 On Edge

31 What Else Did You See?

32 Run

33 Levitation

34 To Be Continued