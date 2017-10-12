News \
Listen to a New Song From the Stranger Things Season 2 Soundtrack
Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein, of the synth band S U R V I V E, have released the tracklist for the Stranger Things Season 2 soundtrack and shared the lead song, “Walkin’ in Hawkins.”
The 80’s revivalist sci-fi hit returns to Netflix on October 27. The soundtrack will be digitally released on October 20 via Invada and Lakeshore, with CD, vinyl, and cassette releases to follow. Stream “Walkin’ in Hawkins” and check out the tracklist below:
Stranger Things Season 2 Tracklist
01 Walkin’ in Hawkins
02 Home
03 Eulogy
04 On the Bus
05 Presumptuous
06 Eight Fifteen
07 The First Lie
08 Scars
09 I Can Save Them
10 Descent Into the Rift
11 Chicago
12 Looking for a Way Out
13 Birth / Rescue
14 In the Woods
15 Digging
16 Symptoms
17 Eggo in the Snow
18 Soldiers
19 Choices
20 Never Tell
21 She Wants Me to Find Her
22 Shouldn’t Have Lied
23 It’s a Trap
24 Crib
25 The Return
26 Escape
27 We Go Out Tonight
28 Connect the Dots
29 The Hub
30 On Edge
31 What Else Did You See?
32 Run
33 Levitation
34 To Be Continued