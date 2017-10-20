Stream the Soundtrack for Season 2 of Stranger Things

A week ahead of the show’s second season debut on Netflix, the Stranger Things 2 Original Netflix Series Soundtrack can now be heard in full. Composed again by the Emmy award-winning and Grammy-nominated duo Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein (who are also half of Austin synth act S U R V I V E), the album looks to continue their moody, analog approach to 80s low-budget horror soundtracks, if it’s anything like the show’s trailer. Check out the soundtrack below.