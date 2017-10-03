Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler on Recent Health Issues: “I CERTAINLY DID NOT HAVE A HEART ATTACK OR A SEIZURE”

Earlier this year, Aerosmith embarked on what they’re calling a farewell tour. They’ve spent the better part of a year playing shows around the world. But last week, the band cancelled four dates that were coming up in South America. On his Twitter, frontman Steven Tyler reported that the cancelations were because of “unexpected medical issues, saying that he’s “seeking immediate care and has been advised by his doctors that he cannot travel or perform at this time.” But now Tyler would like to inform the world that he’s just fine.

In an all-caps statement on Aerosmith’s website, Tyler writes addresses rumors that he’s suffered a heart attack or seizure:

IT BREAKS MY HEART TO HAVE LEFT THIS TOUR EARLY…THE BAND HAS NEVER PLAYED BETTER…JUST WATCH THE 100,000 PEOPLE AT ROCK IN RIO…I GIVE YOU ALL AN A+ FOR CREATIVE SPECULATIONS BUT I CERTAINLY DID NOT HAVE A HEART ATTACK OR A SEIZURE ((UNLESS JOE PERRY IS TAKIN’ A RIPPIN’ LEAD))…SORRY TO HAVE CUT THE TOUR SHORT BUT I HAD TO HAVE A PROCEDURE THAT ONLY MY DOC IN THE STATES COULD PERFORM…WE’VE BEEN TO TEL AVIV… TO RUSSIA… TO RIO… AND ALL THE IN BETWEEN…I GUESS IT’S TRUE WHAT THEY SAY …”THAT LIFE’S A PISSER WHEN EU’RE A PEEIN’….

We can at least be reasonable certain that a publicist did not write this statement for Tyler.

This post originally appeared on Stereogum.