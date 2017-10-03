Video: St. Vincent – “Los Ageless”

St. Vincent has released a new video for “Los Ageless,” from her upcoming album MASSEDUCTION. It’s just as outrageously colorful and stylized as the earlier video for “New York,” but the subject matter has warped to fit the tone of the music: We see Annie Clark and friends engaged in stereotypical “Los Ageless” activities like getting plastic surgery, doing morphsuit yoga, and eating a worm made to look like haute cuisine. “Los Ageless” was directed by Willo Perron. Watch below.