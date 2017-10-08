Watch St. Vincent Debut New Songs “Hang On Me” and “Pills” in LA

St. Vincent’s new album MASSEDUCTION is almost upon us, and last night, Annie Clark kicked off her Fear The Future Tour with a show in the Paramount Studios backlot as part of the Red Bull Music Academy Festival Los Angeles. After playing a few songs from each of her first four albums, she performed MASSEDUCTION in its entirety. Watch her debut opening tracks “Hang On Me” and “Pills” below while footage from her “interview kit” plays on a screen behind her.

