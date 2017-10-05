Watch St. Vincent Perform “New York” and “Los Ageless” on Colbert

St. Vincent was the musical guest on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert last night. Annie Clark performed “New York” in front of an image of a gaping mouth, accompanied only by a pianist wearing a ski mask. On “Los Ageless,” her latest single, she played without a backing band, in front of three tall-booted legs crossing and un-crossing through a curtain. MASSEDUCTION, St. Vincent’s new album, is due out October 13. Watch her Colbert performances below.