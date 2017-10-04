Video: Spoon – “I Ain’t the One”

Spoon has released the video for Hot Thoughts’ brooding cut “I Ain’t the One.” Directed by Iain Forsyth and Jane Pollard, the video sets the mood with sparse lighting and blue-tinted visuals. There’s also some really cool shots of a running escalator. Watch the video below. Spoon is extending their tour into January with Kentucky band White Reaper. The additional show dates are below.

Spoon tour dates:

January 12 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox – w/White Reaper

January 13 – Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theater – w/White Reaper

January 15 – Napa, CA @ Jam Cellars – w/White Reaper

January 17 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic – w/White Reaper

January 18 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Arlington Theater – w/White Reaper

January 20 – Las Vegas, NV @ Cosmopolitan – w/White Reaper