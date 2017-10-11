Video: Slowdive – “Don’t Know Why”

Slowdive has released a new video for the Slowdive track “Don’t Know Why” and announced new fall tour dates. The surrealistic video was directed by Grant Singer, who in a statement describes the clip as being “less about logic and more about a feeling. It’s a triptych about memory, about being lost and abandoned.” Slowdive previously released a video for “Sugar for the Pill” in March.

The shoegaze innovators have also augmented their already-extensive list of North American tour dates with new shows in California, Florida, and Kansas City. You can watch the “Don’t Know Why” clip exclusively via Apple Music here, and see the band’s newly-added dates below. Read out Spin’s review of Slowdive here.

10/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

10/30 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s — SOLD OUT

11/3 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman

11/18 – St. Petersburg, FL @ El Cultura Festival