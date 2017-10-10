Sleigh Bells Announce New Mini-Album Kid Kruschev, Release “And Saints”

Sleigh Bells have announced a new mini-album called Kid Kruschev. Out November 10, the 7-song record comes almost exactly a year after their previous independently-released LP Jessica Rabbit. The noise-pop duo has also released an unusually restrained and somber lead single from the album called “And Saints,” in which the band eschews their customary blaring guitars and industrial-gauge drums entirely. In a statement about the album, co-founder and multi-instrumentalist Derek Miller had this to say:

Alexis moved north of Brooklyn recently, somewhere with trees and cliffs, providing us with a new space to write and record without pissing off neighbors, so that’s what we’ve been doing. We didn’t want to wait another year or two to release something. We like the idea of putting out shorter records at a more consistent rate, so we’re gonna give it a shot for a while, see how it feels.

The band will also be touring around the album in January and February of next year in the United States. Listen to “Add Saints,” and check out the tracklist and cover art of Kid Kruschev, below.

1. Blue Trash Mattress Fire

2. Favorite Transgressions

3. Rainmaker

4. Panic Drills

5. Show Me The Door

6. Florida Thunderstorm

7. And Saints