Sia – “Santa’s Coming For Us”

Sia has released a cheery new holiday song from her upcoming Christmas album, Everyday is Christmas. Despite the ominous title, “Santa is Coming For Us,” the track features sleigh bells jingling, a jazzy guitar riff, and Sia’s vocals, shining brightly without a tinge of the usual darkness present in her off-kilter pop hits. The lyrics, too, are appropriately festive: “Singing to the spirit above / singing with all of your love / Santa’s coming for us,” the Australian musician croons. Listen to the new single and view the full tracklist for the holiday album below.

Everyday is Christmas:

01. Santa’s Coming For Us

02. Candy Cane Lane

03. Snowman

04. Snowflake

05. Ho Ho Ho

06. Puppies Are Forever

07. Sunshine

08. Underneath The Mistletoe

09. Everyday is Christmas

10. Underneath The Christmas Lights