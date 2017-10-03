Sharon Van Etten Is Reissuing Her Debut Album because i was in love

Sharon Van Etten has announced (it was) because i was in love, a deluxe remixed and remastered reissue of her debut 2009 album because i was in love. featuring two bonus tracks. It will be released digitally on all services and platforms, but the vinyl will be available exclusively through Vinyl Me Please and Van Etten’s online store. The vinyl version will include new artwork and liner notes.

Of the album, Van Etten wrote in a statement: “It was an innocent and beautiful record, which some of my newer fans may not even know about. This seemed like the perfect time to remix and remaster it, and give it a new life.” You can listen to the refurbished version of album opener “I Wish I Knew” below, and check out the new cover art and track list. The full album will be available everywhere on November 17. You can preorder the digital version now, with vinyl preorders beginning on November 9.

1. I Wish I Knew

2. Consolation Prize

3. For You

4. I Fold

5. Have You Seen

6. Tornado

7. Much More Than That

8. Same Dream

9. Keep

10. It’s Not Like

11. Holding Out

12. I’m Giving Up On You *

13. You Didn’t Really Do That *

* bonus tracks