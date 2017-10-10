Daptone Records Announces Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings’ Final Album Soul of a Woman, Release “Matter of Time”

Daptone Records announced that they’ll release one final album from Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings. It’s called Soul of a Woman and will drop November 17, almost a year to the day of her death following her fight with cancer. The label has also released the 11-track project’s first single “Matter of Time” along with a music video. See the video, album art, and tracklist below.

Soul of a Woman tracklist:

1. “Matter of Time”

2. “Sail On!”

3. “Just Give Me Your Time”

4. “Come and Be a Winner”

5. “Rumors”

6. “Pass Me By”

7. “Searching for a New Day”

8. “These Tears (No Longer for You)”

9. “When I Saw Your Face”

10. “Girl! (You Got to Forgive Him)”

11. “Call on God”