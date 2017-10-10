New Music \
Daptone Records Announces Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings’ Final Album Soul of a Woman, Release “Matter of Time”
Daptone Records announced that they’ll release one final album from Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings. It’s called Soul of a Woman and will drop November 17, almost a year to the day of her death following her fight with cancer. The label has also released the 11-track project’s first single “Matter of Time” along with a music video. See the video, album art, and tracklist below.
Soul of a Woman tracklist:
1. “Matter of Time”
2. “Sail On!”
3. “Just Give Me Your Time”
4. “Come and Be a Winner”
5. “Rumors”
6. “Pass Me By”
7. “Searching for a New Day”
8. “These Tears (No Longer for You)”
9. “When I Saw Your Face”
10. “Girl! (You Got to Forgive Him)”
11. “Call on God”