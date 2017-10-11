Video: Shamir – “Straight Boy”

Electro wunderkind turned DIY songwriter Shamir has released “Straight Boy,” a second new single from his upcoming album Revelations. As on last month’s “90s Kids,” Shamir continues to introduce a more reflective and searching artistic persona, this time asking what it is about straight boys that makes them act like that.

In a statement, Shamir explained “Straight Boy” is “about how frustrating it was for me to have my whole identity picked apart at a young age just to see straight white men use it as an aesthetic choice. The video quite unequivocally depicts the process of white washing and the repudiation of the queer and people of color who pioneered.” The visual expression of that process looks like Shamir playing and singing against a plain white backdrop as his image flickers and finally is replaced by a white guy wearing the same outfit.

Revelations is out November 3 from indie label Father/Daughter Records. Watch “Straight Boy” below.