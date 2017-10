Selena Gomez has released a new single, produced by the EDM jokester Marshmello, who is billed alongside the singer. The song sounds pretty much like you expect it would—more or less a rehash of Gomez’s collaboration with Kygo, though with a drop of arpeggiated synths that feels perfectly timed for the new season of Stranger Things. The song does not appear to be about lupus. Listen below.