Sean Hannity’s Trump Interview Canceled In Wake of Las Vegas Shooting

Fox News announced on Monday afternoon that a planned interview of President Trump by 9 p.m. anchor Sean Hannity has been canceled in light of the mass shooting in Las Vegas.

The interview was scheduled to air on Wednesday, and was to be taped in front of an audience at a theater in West Virginia. It was scheduled to focus on “tax reform, the economy and news of the day,” according to an announcement.

Trump announced on Monday that he plans to travel to Las Vegas on Wednesday.

The network did not say conclusively in the announcement whether the interview would be rescheduled. The Fox News morning show Fox & Friends aired an exclusive interview with the president late last week.

