RZA Admits Russell Crowe Spat On Azealia Banks At His Infamous Hotel Party

Almost exactly one year ago the big entertainment gossip news was Russell Crowe physically removing Azealia Banks from a party he was hosting in a Los Angeles hotel room. Crowe and Banks had differing accounts of their conflict, with Crowe saying Banks was behaving erratically and Banks claiming Crowe spat on her, called her the N-word, and physically attacked her. Both the moment and its aftermath were a big ordeal.

RZA, who had been collaborating with Banks and who invited her to the party, took Crowe’s side at the time. But as The Root points out, during a visit to The Breakfast Club this morning the Wu-Tang overlord did back up one element of Banks’ story. “Look, he spit at her,” he told host Charlamagne Tha God. “I saw that.” He went on to reiterate that Banks was the one who attacked Crowe and not the other way around. “I think it was best that she was expelled out the room,” RZA said. Watch the interview below; the relevant portion begins just before the one-minute mark.

