Real Estate Postpone Fall Tour

I’ve got some news to share with you that’s a bit of a bummer: we’re going to postpone most of our fall tour into early 2018. I’ll spare you all of the nitty gritty, but suffice it to say that these upcoming shows were not going to work out as planned, so we’re going to regroup and move them into 2018. As Real Estate, we always strive to bring you the best possible live show, and for a mix of unforeseen reasons both personal and professional, we’ve realized that we weren’t going to be able to do that on this upcoming run.

With that said, we’re announcing today that the following shows have been moved: The Fox Theatre in Boulder, CO on 2/18 The Fox in Oakland, CA on 2/24

Soho in Santa Barbara, CA on 2/25

Crescent Ballroom in Phoenix, AZ on 2/26

Music Box in San Diego, CA on 2/27

The Theatre at Ace Hotel in

Los Angeles, CA on 2/28 If you already have tickets in any of the cities listed above, they’ll be honored on the new dates. We hope you’re still able to make it, but if you need a refund, of course that’s alright too. If we had to cancel a show in your city altogether, please accept our sincere apology and know that we’re just as disappointed as you are! We’re working hard behind the scenes to add more shows to this February tour and get back to any cities we may have missed, so stay tuned for future announcements. We’ve had an amazing year sharing “In Mind” with all of you, and we have a deep appreciation for all of our fans around the world! We’re going to take time this fall to regroup, and the next time you hear from us (and it will be soon!) we’ll have all sorts of exciting new things to share! Rest assured, everyone in the band is healthy and happy and ready to start making new music!

Lots of love and gratitude,

Alex, Real Estate

The article originally appeared on Stereogum.