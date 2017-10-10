Watch Randy Newman’s Tiny Desk Concert

Randy Newman is the latest guest on NPR’s Tiny Desk concert series. The singer-songwriter is currently promoting his excellent August album Dark Matter. In the NPR office, crammed in behind the eponymous desk on an upright piano, he ran through solo performances of several tracks from the album: “Putin,” “She Chose Me,” “It’s a Jungle Out There” (once the Monk theme), and the tender ballad “Wandering Boy.” Watch the intimate and funny performance below, and read our recent interview with Newman here.