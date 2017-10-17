Ramones’ Rocket To Russia to Get Deluxe Reissue

Rolling Stone reports that the Ramones’ third album, Rocket to Russia, is getting a deluxe reissue for its 40th anniversary. Spanning three CDs, the reissue will feature two different mixes of the album as well as unreleased material, including “It’s A Long Way Back To Germany” with Dee Dee on vocals, an original radio promo with Joey Ramone and alternate-lyric versions of “Why Is It Always That Way?” and “Ramona.”

Rocket to Russia was released on November 4, 1977. Three of its singles— “Sheena Is a Punk Rocker,” “Rockaway Beach” and “Do You Wanna Dance”— all charted on the Billboard Hot 100. The reissue will be released on November 24 via Rhino.