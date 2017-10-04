Watch Queens of the Stone Age Perform “Villains of Circumstance” With a String Quartet on Jools Holland

Queens of the Stone Age appeared on the BBC’s Later…With Jools Holland in an unusual formation: with Josh Homme on vocals backed simply by a piano and a string quartet. The ensemble played an sweeping, dramatic version of “Villains of Circumstance” from their August album Villains, which launching into a cabaret-like feel at certain relative moments. Morrissey, The National, Jessie Ware, and more also performed on the show. Watch Homme and Dean Fertita’s intimate performance below.