Queens of the Stone Age Hide Free Tickets in NYC Subway

Queens of the Stone Age are giving away free tickets to their show this Tuesday at Madison Square Garden via the New York City subway system. Specifically, the Q train has appropriately been dedicated to the Queens, with three pairs of tickets located at three subway stops along the train’s Manhattan route – 57th Street/7th Avenue, 14th Street-Union Square, and Canal Street/Broadway. The subway stations where tickets can be found are designated by custom signage, featuring the Queens’ logo in place of the “Q.” As of 11:30 AM the concert passes were still available at the stations, Gothamist reports, but the tickets, worth at least $50 each, are likely to go fast.

