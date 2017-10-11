Video: Porches – “Country”

Aaron Maine’s lo-fi synth solo act Porches is gearing up for a third album, the follow-up to last year’s Pool and its accompanying Water EP. The first taste is the short, gentle “Country,” which arrives with a video of Maine riding through upstate New York in a pickup truck. Devonté Hynes and Bryndon Cook contributed backing vocals.

Details of Porches’ next album are TBA. Below, watch “Country”—the final shot sort of looks like the Black Lodge—and read a note and a poem Maine shared along with the song.

A note from Porches’ Aaron Maine: