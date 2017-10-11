News \
Video: Porches – “Country”
Aaron Maine’s lo-fi synth solo act Porches is gearing up for a third album, the follow-up to last year’s Pool and its accompanying Water EP. The first taste is the short, gentle “Country,” which arrives with a video of Maine riding through upstate New York in a pickup truck. Devonté Hynes and Bryndon Cook contributed backing vocals.
Details of Porches’ next album are TBA. Below, watch “Country”—the final shot sort of looks like the Black Lodge—and read a note and a poem Maine shared along with the song.
A note from Porches’ Aaron Maine:
“i am happy to share this new song with you
it’s the last song i wrote for my new album
in the context of the record it acts as a departure as well as an arrival
here is a poem i wrote about what the song means”
mini reckoning
Like flopping onto bed after first kiss high school
I left her apartment and made sure to keep the sleep on me all the way home
Rolled down the window across the bridge
And filled up my lungs
She told me about this saying about breaking the water to get somewhere
and i imagined what it would be like to swim together
I felt soft and dumb like a country song